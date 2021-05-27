Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer?

Get ready for your TV schedule to be filled with mad costumes as The Masked Dancer is set to start on ITV and we already know all of the outfits that will be dazzling us in this first series of The Masked Singer spin-off.

Carwash, Flamingo and Beagle are just three of the whacky costumes that we will see the Masked Dancer contestants wearing in this first run of the show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who looks so good that we could eat them with a spoon – it’s Knickerbocker Glory!

Read on for your guide to Knickerbocker Glory.

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Knickerbocker Glory will make her stage debut on Saturday, 29th May.

They’ll be hoping to impress The Masked Dancer judges, including Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and new addition Oti Mabuse.

And judging by Knickerbocker’s glam costume, it looks like viewers are in for a right treat.

As the clues start pouring in on the night and the guessing game begins, we’ll keep you updated right here – watch this space!

When does The Masked Dancer start?

The crazy costumed antics will be kicking off this coming Saturday, May 29th at 19:00 on ITV1 as the leading show on the evening schedule – Beat the Chasers will be following it followed by another instalment of The Jonathan Ross Show – a busy night for Jonathan then.

All 12 contestants will be busting their best moves to try and become the first winner of The Masked Dancer – joining the two previous masked winning competitors, Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts, who won the first two series of The Masked Singer.

The show replaces Britain’s Got Talent in the schedule for 2021 as the show has been pulled because of the pandemic. It is a great choice as BGT has its own share of mad moments and this show will not be short of them either – as the Knickerbocker Glory outfit suggests!

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.