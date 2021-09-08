Great British Bake Off 2021 September start date confirmed

Autumn is around the corner, which can only mean one thing: The Great British Bake Off is coming – and now we have a date.

Channel 4 has confirmed Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be back in the Bake Off tent on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm, so you better get your baking stations ready.

Bake a date in your diaries - we're back! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zHVC5y0ABp — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 8, 2021

Paul and Prue are back in the judging seat, of course, while Noel Fielding hosts alongside Matt Lucas, who took over from Sandi Toksvig.

Last year’s edition, like everything in 2020, started a little later than usual with coronavirus safety measures in pace. Though it looks like we’re back to regular scheduling for 2021, safety measures will continue, with contestants going into isolation bubbles during their time in the tent.

We have yet to find out the number of contestants that will be joining – 2020 saw 12 bakers, while previous years consisted of 13 – and who they are, but Matt Lucas did say that he had seen the “video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.” We don’t doubt it.

Last year’s edition was won by Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins, who was labelled the competition’s “baby-faced assassin” by Noel Fielding. At 20, Peter is the youngest baker to ever win the Bake-Off, impressing the judges with his highly technical bakes and stunning showstoppers.

At the time, Peter said of his win: “I can’t quite believe that I am here, I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened. This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end.

“I wanted this a lot, when I was 12 I was watching repeats of Bake Off back to back, and it got me into baking big time. I am a Bake Off nerd, and I think 12 year old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now.”

