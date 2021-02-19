Drag Race Debrief: Tia Kofi on her runway looks, Veronica Green’s exit and who she’d like to win

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was the challenge we’d all been waiting for: the iconic Snatch Game!

While all of the queens turned out impressive impressions, we had to say goodbye to Tia Kofi after her Mel B was scary – but not in a good way.

Clapham queen Tia Kofi sat down with RadioTimes.com for our weekly Drag Race Debrief after last night’s show to chat about her exit, her controversial runway looks and who she wants to win.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Tia said: “We had ups and downs – the downs were mostly the runways or the interpersonal relationships I had, and the ups were Veronica Green.

“But it was a gorgeous experience and I absolutely wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Bimini Bon Boulash emerged as the champion of yesterday’s Snatch Game after her hilarious impersonation of Katie Price, however, comedy queens Lawrence Chaney and Tia Kofi landed themselves in the bottom after their respective impressions of Miriam Margolyes and Mel B failed to impress the judges.

Ellie Diamond‘s Vicky Pollard impression and Sister Sister‘s Sally Morgan were good enough to secure their safety in the competition, while Tayce‘s Jane Turner received praise and A’Whora‘s Louie Spence was criticised as a risky choice.

However, after a lip-sync to Cathy Dennis’s Touch Me, RuPaul asked Tia Kofi to sashay away, leaving just six queens in the competition.

In the show’s seventh episode, we’ll see the remaining Drag Race UK contestants create a series of show-stopping superhero outfits, with guest judge Maya Jama stopping by to sit on the show’s panel.