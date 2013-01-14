Britain’s Got Talent offers £10,000 pay-out to viewer who 'discovers' winning act
Meanwhile, there's still a chance for those who think they have the talent to impress the judges as an extra audition date is added
Can’t sing, can’t dance but know a good performer when you see one? Then this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent could be for you.
In a new initiative they're calling Star Scouts, the producers of the ITV show are encouraging members of the public to introduce them to a brand new act, with a £10,000 pay-out for the star-spotter should their discovery go on to win the competition.
Meanwhile, there’s still time for those who think they have what it takes to impress the judges. The Britain's Got Talent nationwide Open Auditions tour is officially over but such has been the demand that an extra London date has since been added.
Hopefuls should turn up at The Oval on Saturday 19 January. Doors open at 9am and organisers promise they will not close "until the last act is seen".