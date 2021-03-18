Accessibility Links

Bimini Bon Boulash reveals the Drag Race UK producers told her to stop breaking up arguments

The Drag Race UK finalist has revealed that producers on the show asked them to let the contestants argue.

Bimini Bon Boulash

Published:

Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon Boulash has revealed that producers told them to “let people argue” after they kept trying to break up disputes in the workroom.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the East London queen said that they were “happy” with their portrayal on Drag Race UK, although there weren’t many dramatic moments involving Bimini for the show to include.

“I think they gave me quite a fair edit. I didn’t give them a lot of ammunition with people. I’m not a b****y person. I’m always trying to be bit… diplomatic almost, like I don’t argue with people a lot so I think they gave me a good edit.

“I reckon I’m glad that they didn’t see me trying to dissolve every argument because no one wants to see that. Everyone wants to see the cut-throat moments.

“I did actually get told though by one of the producers, ‘We love you and you’re really lovely, but let people argue,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay,'” Bimini laughed.

Series two of Drag Race UK has seen a number of tiffs, twists and turns over the last 10 weeks, the most recent being Ellie Diamond‘s tactical play when deciding which order the queens would perform during the quarter-final’s stand-up comedy challenge.

RuPaul will be crowning the champion of series two during the epic finale of Drag Race UK tonight, in which Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Ellie Diamond and Tayce perform in an “all-singing, all-dancing fight” for the title.

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two arrives on BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Thursday 18th March. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

