Challenges will include abseiling down a cliff and climbing up a viaduct as Walliams tests his own fear of heights, while also reflecting on his career, life and anxieties.

Grylls, who praised Walliams' stamina and humour, said: “David has accomplished some amazing endurance feats including swimming down the River Thames and across the English Channel.

"This mix of stamina and his unrelenting sense of humour, will make this a mission I’m sure we’ll both never forget. The wild awaits.”

David Harrison, Executive Producer for TV production company betty, said: “David Walliams is one of the UK’s best-loved actors, author and comedian and with his impromptu humour and spontaneity, there really is a sense that absolutely anything could happen.”

Previous Bear Grylls specials on ITV have included guests such as boxer Anthony Joshua, England manager Gareth Southgate and comedian Rob Brydon.

Walliams is currently a judge on the new series of Britain's Got Talent, which will hold a week of live semi-finals towards the end of May.