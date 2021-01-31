Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

Series 13 of Dancing on Ice has begun and already we have seen drama unfold with Denise Van Outen having to leave the show early.

Now all of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up have performed on the show and for DJ Sonny Jay, it has been a very strong start that has seen him in a very healthy place on the leaderboard.

The Capital Breakfast Show host impressed in his Week Two performance and all eyes are now on him to see whether he keep that momentum going in the weeks ahead.

He and partner do have strong competition though with the likes of Myleene Klass, Colin Jackson, and Rufus Hound all out to give him a run for his money.

Despite some difficulties preparing for the show because of COVID – lifts in particular were not easy – he seems confident and after that first performance, he should be.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DJ as all the contestants get ready to dance again.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Sonny Jay?

ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @sonnyjay

Twitter: @sonnyjay

Job: DJ

Before launching his DJ career, Sonny was a member of the group Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He presented Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Capital FM, where he presents presenting Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, and now Sian Welby.

What has Sonny Jay scored so far?

Sonny should be please with his score for his first solo skate as he scored 26.5/40 which puts him in a comfortable place on the leaderboard – second to be precise.

What has Sonny Jay said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Sonny confirmed the news on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show which he hosts alongside Roman and Sian, saying: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

Alongside his promo picture which he reposted on Instagram, Sonny said: “I’ll be happy to leave this competition knowing that I can skate backwards with a beer in my hand. Anything else is a bonus!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide.