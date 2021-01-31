Accessibility Links

Meet Graham Bell, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Olympic skier

The skier is taking part on DOI - here's everything you need to know about him.

Graham Bell Dancing on Ice

Published:

Another January and another series of Dancing on Ice and now as we approach Week Three, all the celebs have now performed and we have an idea of who to look out for – and who could have their work cut out for them.

Swapping skiing for skating is olympian Graham Bell who had to switch from week one to two after picking up an injury in training.

Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out, because of the accident so he is lucky that he is now fit enough to take part – with Karina Mantras taking over as his partner until Yebin is fit enough to take back over.

While he is currently third place on the leaderboard, Graham has some tough competition with the two skaters currently ahead of him, Sonny Jay and Faye Brookes.

Will he be able to overtake them and show he is just as capable on the ice as he is on the snow?

Here is all you need to know about Graham Bell – will he have what it takes against the rest of the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Graham Bell?

Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up official pictures
Graham Bell and Yebin Mok
ITV

Age: 54

Instagram: @skigrahambell

Twitter: @skigrahambell

Job: Olympic skier and TV presenter

Graham Bell is a five time Olympic skier, who has also presented several BBC TV shows with British sports presenter and commentator Ed Leigh, including High Altitude and currently, Ski Sunday.

He also appeared on TV shows including The Gadget Show, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Eggheads, Market Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and Wish You Here.

What has Graham Bell scored so far?

Graham has done well with his first dance as he currently sits in an impressive third place after scoring 26/40. Here’s hoping he can keep up that momentum in the coming weeks.

What has Graham Bell said about joining Dancing on Ice? 

Graham was announced at the same time as fellow Olympian Colin Jackson MBE, with the two sportsmen appearing live on BBC Breakfast to confirm they were joining the line-up.

Talking to hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent, Graham said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin. Colin’s probably called up Katrina Witt and flown her over from Germany and hired her as a private coach! Colin is an excellent pupil because I actually coached him on Ski Sunday in 2007 and he’s one of the trainees that takes on information so well.”

Graham also admitted that the “transferable skills of edge control, balance” in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

