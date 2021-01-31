Dancing on Ice 2021 start date, celebrity line-up and judges

Dancing on Ice will feature two sets of celebrities braving the ice this weekend, although there have been a few changes to the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up this week.

Advertisement

Billie Shepherd was due to compete in Week Three, but will no longer be taking part following a family bereavement. A representative for the former TOWIE star stated that while Billie won’t be competing on Sunday (31st January), she plans to return to the ice the following week.

“Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won’t be on Sunday’s show,” Billie’s spokesperson said. “We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time.”

ITV

Sonny Jay, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson and Faye Brooks will be taking part this weekend.

Another shake-up to the line-up has seen Denise Van Outen having to withdraw from the competition due to a shoulder injury.

“Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have three bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation,” she explained in a post on Instagram.

“No wonder I’ve been in agony. I won’t be able to do any lifts, tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.” Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler will be taking her place with pro-skater partner Joe Johnson. Myleene Klass became the first celebrity skater to be eliminated from the competition last weekend, after receiving the lowest score and losing out to Lady Leshurr in the skate off. Sonny Jay is safe from the eliminations as he secured the series’ second Golden Ticket.

Graham Bell was meant to skate in Week One, however, an injury caused him to be moved to Week Two.

The Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows, as she she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.

Coronation Street star Faye Brooks opened up about Dancing on Ice injuries, admitting: “This was the one show I said I wouldn’t do!”

She explained: “Naturally, there’s a worry because it’s dangerous. I think I actually said in the past it was the only reality show, I would never do.”

Meanwhile, ITV has revealed the Dancing on Ice COVID changes in place to ensure the safety of cast and crew – but what exactly are these measures?

As series 13 continues, here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2021.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Dancing on Ice on?

The next episode of Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday 31st January 2021 at 6pm.

After two weeks of sensational skates, here's how the series leaderboard looks. Which couple are you SO ready to see skate again on Sunday? ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/WoZZHpNToC — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 27, 2021

It will see the second celebrity eliminated from the 2021 series following the skate-off.

When will Dancing on Ice 2021 start?

The 13th series started on Sunday 17th January 2021 at 6pm.

While reports of several crew members testing positive for COVID-19 have been circulating this week, ITV has responded by confirming that the show will go ahead this weekend and ensuring the safety of all cast and crew members.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, an ITV spokesperson said: “The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing On Ice is our first priority. We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced in order to operate safely within COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production.”

Episodes will continue to air on Sunday evenings until the winner is crowned in the grand final.

Confirmed: Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 17 January at 6pm on ITV.



Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert Ice Panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo. #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/zETcT50k6K — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 6, 2021

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reprise their role as hosts on the show while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges.

John Barrowman – who joined the panel on the last series – will also be back on the judging panel, alongside Ashley Banjo.

ITV

Who is in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

There are 12 stars joining the series, with some pretty big names involved!

You can view a full list of contestants below:

ITV

Which professional skaters are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021?

Finish champion Alexandra Shauman and her husband, Polish skater Łukasz Różycki will be returning to the competition.

Professional skaters Andy Buchanan, Brendyn Hatfield, Joe Johnson, Karina Manta and British champion Hamish Gaman will also be appearing in the upcoming series, alongside senior bronze medalist Mark Hanretty, Robin Johnstone and Vanessa Bauer.

New additions to the professional line-up include Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, who’ll be paired up with Capital Breakfast presenter Sonny Jay, Capital FM confirmed.

*Drumroll* Introducing your 2021 Dancing On Ice pros! 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/iRia4Dz9NT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2020

Have any COVID changes been made to Dancing On Ice 2021?

It looks like some small changes have been made to ensure safety during the pandemic.

New pictures show ITV’s COVID-safe makeover with the judges desk now separated by perspex windows.

Usually the judges sit altogether on one desk, however, this year they’ll be spaced out with a window between them in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the show has scrapped its public studio audience – with members of the cast becoming the audience as they watch one another perform from “all-new socially distanced cabaret style tables”. We’ll keep you updated with any more Dancing on Ice COVID changes when we know them.

ITV

What is the Dancing on Ice Golden Ticket?

ITV has announced the judges will be given the opportunity to use a Golden Ticket, which will give a couple a safe pass through to next week’s show and save them from elimination.

So how does it work?

The Golden Ticket will allow a couple to be saved from facing the public vote and therefore elimination.

It will only be in use for the first two weeks, however, and will see one couple per week in the first fortnightly shows receive a pass which will save them from the vote and see them go straight through to the third show.

Rufus Hound received the first Golden Ticket of the series, and Sonny Jay received the second, and is now safe from the eliminations.

Dancing on Ice 2021 trailer

Fans were given their first glimpse of this year’s batch of celebs in a promo clip that was released in December 2020, which also confirmed the series start date. Take a look below:

Who won Dancing on Ice 2020?

Last year’s series was won by actor and presenter Joe Swash.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg just missed out on the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice series 13 is on ITV on Sundays. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.