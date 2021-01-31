Meet Billie Shepherd, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and reality TV star

Billie Shepherd will be missing her second appearance on Dancing on Ice this weekend.

ITV confirmed the news on Thursday 28th January, citing a ‘family bereavement’.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won’t be on Sunday’s show. We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time.”

Billie is currently partnered with professional skater, Mark Hanretty, and made her debut last weekend, scoring 25 out of 40 for her routine.

Read on for everything you need to know about Billie Shepherd, who joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up last year.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Billie Shepherd?

Age: 30

Instagram: @billiefaiersofficial

Twitter: @billiefaiers

Job: Reality TV star and business woman

Billie Faiers first appeared on our TV screens in The Only Way is Essex when it first launched on ITV in 2010. Since then, Billie has launched her own fashion collection for children, and has landed her own reality TV show with sister Sam Faiers, The Mummy Diaries on ITVBe.

Billie has two children with her husband Greg Shepherd – daughter Nelly, and son Arthur, with all three featuring in her TV show.

What has Billie Shepherd scored so far?

Billie’s first score certainly sees her still in the running as she got 25/40 – a common score for the first skates this year but one that leaves her in a good place to build on it going forward.

What has Billie Shepherd said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Billie Shepherd was announced as the 11th celebrity skater to take part in Dancing on Ice 2021.

Confirming the news on her social media channels, Billie said, “I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice. I still can’t believe I am actually doing it!!

“I am soooo nervous but so excited … This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience. But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud. Wish me luck ️ #dancingonice.”

Alongside a promotional pic shared by ITV, Billie added, “My kids are going to be so excited! Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

