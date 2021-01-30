Accessibility Links

Who is through to The Voice UK 2021 battle rounds? Meet the contestants in each coach's team

will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie have been busy shaping their teams. Here's who made it through to the battles from the blind auditions.

The Voice UK 2021

Published:

Season 10 of The Voice UK has delivered an array of impressive performers storming their way through the blind auditions, with each team shaping up very nicely indeed.

Starting on January 2nd, will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie took their seats in their revolving chairs in the search for the next big superstar.

The first stage of the competition is the blind auditions, which features the contestants perform to the backs of the coaches. If the coach likes what they hear, they can press their buzzer to spin around. But if they don’t, unfortunately it’s straight home for the contestant.

The show introduced a cheeky new format twist to the blind auditions this year with the new “Block” button. This allows coaches to stop another coach from turning round for a contestant if they wish to have the act on their team.

Contestants from the blind auditions will go through to the battle rounds, where each team will be cut down even further.

So who is already through? And which team are they on? Here are all The Voice UK 2021 contestants so far.

The Voice UK 2021 contestants

Team Will

The Voice UK 2021 will.i.am
will.i.am
ITV

Okulaja

Instagram: @okulaja_

Twitter: @JamesOkulaja

One of the youngest contestants in the competition at just 17-years-old, student Okulaja performed his own rendition of Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish at his blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Okulaja
ITV

Kezia

Instagram: @keziasoul

Singer-songwriter/mummy Kezia, 33, belted out Your Love Is King by Sade at her blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Kezia
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Kezia
ITV

Jérémy Levif

Jérémy is a 29-year-old teacher.

Instagram: @jeremylevifmusic | Twitter: @JLevif

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Jeremy Levif
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Jeremy Levif
ITV

Janel Antoneshia

Instagram: @janelantoneshia

Twitter: @janelantoneshia

The 27-year-old singer Janel from Dudley performed Love And Hate by Michael Kiwanuka at her audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Janel
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Janel
ITV

Benjamin Haycock

Instagram: @benjaminhaycock

Twitter: @BenjaminHaycock

The 24-year-old singer, who hails from Devon, performed his own song called Restlessness at the blind auditions.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Benjamin
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Benjamin Haycock
ITV

Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao / BrokenPen

Instagram: @brokenpen

Twitter: @brokenpen_

The 28-year-old from London performed  I Can by Nas at his audition.

The Voice 2021 contestant
The Voice 2021 contestant Abilio ‘Abz’ Joao

Team Tom

The Voice UK 2021
Tom Jones
ITV

Hannah Williams

Instagram: @hannahsoulwilliams

Twitter: @HWAffirmations

Hannah, 38, is a singer and vocal coach. She sang Stay With Me by Lorraine Ellison at her audition.

The Voice UK 2021 Hannah Williams
The Voice UK 2021: Hannah Williams
ITV

Mariam Davina

Instagram: @mariamdavina

Twitter: @mariamdavina

The 18-year-old part time hairdresser from London performed Anyone by Demi Lovato at her blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 Mariam Davina
The Voice UK 2021: Mariam Davina
ITV

Wura

Instagram: @wura_abimbola

Twitter: @GoldAbimbola3

The London-based singer, 31, sang Strange by Celeste at her audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestants
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Wura
ITV

Esther Cole

Instagram: @esthercolemusic

The 21-year-old singer from Cornwall performed Let Me Down Slowly by Alec Benjamin at her audition. She attended the audition with her friend Yana Bing, who also performed, however, unfortunately didn’t get through.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Esther Cole
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Esther Cole
ITV

Mide

Instagram: @midesmusic

The 33-year-old singer from London performed My Love by Jess Glynne at his audition.

The Voice 2021 contestant Mide
The Voice 2021 contestant Mide

Jake O’Neill

Instagram: @jakeoneill97

The 23-year-old from Ormskirk sang I Want Love by Elton John during his blind audition.

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 19th January 2021 From ITV Studios The Voice UK: SR5: Ep4 on ITV Pictured: Jake OÕNeill performs.
The Voice 2021 contestant Jake O’Neill

Team Olly

The Voice UK 2021
Olly Murs
ITV

Nathan Smoker

Nathan is a 20-year-old digital marketing intern from South East London.

The Voice UK 2021 Nathan Smoker
The Voice UK 2021’s Nathan Smoker
ITV

Matt Croke

33-year-old musical theatre performer Matt Croke from Sheffield performed Come What May for his audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Matt Croke
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Matt Croke
ITV

Jordan and Wesley

Instagram: @jwmusiq

Twitter: @jwmusiq

Jordan, 27, and Wesley, 30, are brothers from Coventry. Together, they performed Go Get It by Mary Mary for their blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestants Jordan and Wesley
The Voice UK 2021 contestants Jordan and Wesley
ITV

Joe Topping

Instagram: @joetoppingmusic

Twitter: @josephtopping

The 42-year-old stay at home dad from The Wirral performed Forever Young by Bob Dylan at his blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 Joe Topping
The Voice UK 2021’s Joe Topping
ITV

Alex Harry

Instagram: @alexharrymusic

Twitter: @AlexHarryUK

Alex is a 27-year-old musician from Coventry. He performed idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish for his blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Alex Harry
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Alex Harry
ITV

Leah Cobb

Instagram: @leahhcobb

Leah Cobb, 16, from Newcastle, performed Ex’s & Oh’s by Elle King at her audition.

The Voice 2021 contestant Leah Cobb
The Voice 2021 contestant Leah Cobb

Grace Holden

Instagram: @graceholdenmusic

The 18-year-old from Essex performed Wherever You Will Go by The Calling at her audition.

The Voice 2021 contestant Grace Holden
The Voice 2021 contestant Grace Holden

Team Anne-Marie

The Voice UK 2021
Anne-Marie
ITV

Leona Jorgensen

Instagram: @norskovmusic1

Leona, 26, is a full-time musician from Sheffield. She performed Post Malone & Swae Lee’s Sunflower for her blind audition. Anne-Marie picked her after her recognising her voice from a social media clip she’d seen prior to the show.

The Voice UK 2021 contestants
Leona Jorgensen
ITV

Lauren Drew

Instagram: @_laurendrew1

Twitter: @LaurenDrew2

Musical theatre performer Lauren, 27, sang Mama Knows Best by Jessie J at her audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Lauren Drew
ITV

Chanel Yates

Instagram: @chanelyates_

Twitter: @_chanelyates

The 21-year-old from Sheffield sang Adore You  by Harry Styles at her blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Chanel Yates
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Chanel Yates
ITV

Sweeney

Instagram: @sweeneyldn

Fitness instructor and dancer Sweeney, 30, performed Bad Blood by Nao at his blind audition.

The Voice UK 2021 contestant Sweeney
The Voice UK 2021 contestant Sweeney
ITV

James Robb

Instagram: @jamesrobbmusic

The 27-year-old from Hitchin performed Shape of My Heart by Sting at the audition.

The Voice 2021 contestant James Robb
The Voice 2021 contestant James Robb
The Voice UK is on Saturdays on ITV.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

