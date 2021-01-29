When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

There’s bad news for fans of Britain’s Got Talent – there’ll be no series in 2021.

After rumours circulated suggesting the series would be delayed on account of the coronavirus pandemic, RadioTimes.com can confirm the 15th series will air next year instead.

Read on for everything you need to know about when Britain’s Got Talent will be back on TV in 2022.

When is Britain’s Got Talent back?

ITV confirmed on 29th January 2021 that the 15th season won’t air in 2021, instead is pushed back a year.

A statement from BGT, obtained by RadioTimes.com, read: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the programme from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to – unfortunately – move the record and broadcast of the 15thseries of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely. Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.”

With that in mind, we can expect to see season 15 air on ITV around April 2022, as per previous years.

Who are the contestants on Britain’s Got Talent season 15?

Unfortunately, we won’t know which contestants are taking part in Britain’s Got Talent 2022 until the show airs next year.

Auditions for the upcoming series are still open, so if you can see yourself performing at the Royal Variety Performance, apply on the Britain’s Got Talent audition website now.

BGT hopefuls can audition by sending in a video or auditioning via WhatsApp.

Fancy being part of #BGT 2021?🤩🤩🤩



Well you're in luck 🙌 Applications for Series 15 are still OPEN!



So, if you've got a talent that's ready to WOW, apply now: https://t.co/9d1nFPDLDW pic.twitter.com/IC7Uyb5wfX — BGT (@BGT) December 6, 2020

Will Simon Cowell be back for Britain’s Got Talent season 15?

Simon Cowell was unfortunately missing from this the Britain’s Got Talent live shows this year after breaking his bike accident – however, it looks as though the longtime judge will be back for the show’s 2021 series.

While ITV has not confirmed Cowell’s return, his fellow judge Amanda Holden recently told ITV’s Loose Women that he would be judging the upcoming series.

“Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well,” she said.

“So he’ll be back for the new season which we’re filming in January. I can’t wait for it.”

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent season 15?

Actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams and show creator Simon Cowell are expected to return to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel for the 2021 series.

While Diversity’s Ashley Banjo filled in for Cowell in the 2020 live shows and for the Christmas special, it’s unknown whether he’ll be officially joining the panel as a fifth judge or leaving the show.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2020?

Comedian and musician Jon Courtenay won series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent, with sign-language choir Sign Along With Us and comedian Steve Royle placing second and third respectively.