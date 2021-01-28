Who are the queens on Drag Race season 13? Full cast confirmed

The wait is over as RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for series 13 and we are now several episodes into this latest run.

After a trailer for series 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed a thrilling twist, we then found out who our list of queens were for this new run – and we have already had to say goodbye to one.

But who is taking part in this series and who is set to bring the most glitz and glamour to the proceedings?

Here’s all the tea on the Drag Race season 13 cast and all the details you need about who has been eliminated from the competition so far.

Who do you want to win?

Denali

Age: 28

Instagram: @denalifoxx

The Chicago based queen has worked as a professional figure skater and incorporates those skills into her drag which she’s being doing for two and a half years.

Denali’s drag style is inspired by nature. It is “of the earth, of the environment”, elevated and high fashion.

Denali says: “Denali in its native language means: the great one, so done, finished, period!”

Gottmik

Age: 23

Instagram: @gottmik

The Los-Angeles-based makeup artist will make history as the first ever trans man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Trans women have been cast on Drag Race before, with Peppermint finishing runner-up in season nine and Gia Gunn competing in All Stars 4.

In July, Gottmik appeared on the cover of Out magazine alongside fellow trans advocate Gigi Gorgeous. The talented performer has also done make up for multiple celebrities, most recently transforming rapper Lil Nas X into Nicki Minaj for Halloween.

Gottmik is “a trans man who is changing the face of drag.” And FYI it’s Gottmik not Gottmilk. You had to read that twice, didn’t you?

Gottmik says: “I need to be the first trans winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, period.”

Elliott with 2 Ts

Age: 26

Instagram: @therealelliottqueen

The Las Vegas queen is “bringing the style and grace of a ballerina to the competition”. Elliott is a dancing showgirl with an 80s aesthetic, and has been doing drag for 12 years, saying: “I mean if you didn’t come here to win, then why are you here?”

Elliott with 2 Ts says: “I consider myself like a high end housewife meets Jennifer Lopez, more corporate and commercial.”

Joey Jay

Age: 30

Instagram: @joeyjayisgay

Hailing from Phoenix, Joey Jay describes herself as the “lipstick lesbian of Phoenix.” Unlike most drag queens Joey doesn’t wear a wig.

Joey Jay says: “If you tell me I can’t do something, I’m going to make you buy it at the end of the day,” Joey Jay said on getting “a lot of s***” about not wearing a wig.

Kahmora Hall – Out of the competition

Age: 28

Instagram: @kahmorahall

Inspired by model Kimora Lee Simons, Kahmora is a drag queen from Chicago. She started out eight years ago and is all about the glitz and glam! She’s describes herself as a “diva” and a “park and bark kind of b****!”

Kahmora Hall says: “People like to call me a legend in the Chicago drag scene, I don’t know why but I’ll take it! I’d rather be called a legend than like a b**** or a s**** so hey, I will take it. I’m a legendary h* and s**** yes!”

Kandy Muse

Age: 25

Instagram: @thekandymuse

Kandy is a Dominican doll from New York City. For Kandy, drag is all about “being that b****!”.

Kandy isn’t worried about people not liking her drag because she’s here to have a “good f***ing time!” but she is worried about the other girls not liking her enough as she’ll need help with shaving her “hairy back!”. Yikes.

Kandy Muse says: “When people first meet me they think I’m a b****… and true!”

Lala Ri

Age: 30

Instagram: @misslalari

Currently in her third year of doing drag, Lala Ri describe herself as a “baby”. Nevertheless the Atlanta-based queen is going “to make you watch” her.

Lala Ri says: “Lala Ri makes you watch her… I’m a show girl, I love to dance, I love to entertain. I have a little edge appeal to me, a little sex appeal. You know, give them a little leg, a little a***, a little breast!”

Olivia Lux

Age: 26

Instagram: @theolivialux

The Brooklyn-based queen is coming to handle season 12 of Drag Race. She draws inspiration from Olivia Pope of Scandal, who she describes as a “fierce Black woman” and “Lux” comes from the latin word “light” and she “lights up every room I walk into to.”

Olivia Lux says: “Olivia Lux has a lot of components that make up a great performer. She’s fun. She can do a few twirls. Sing, act, dance. She’s sultry!”

Rosé

Age: 31

Instagram: @omgheyrose

The New York queen loves all things pink, hence her name. She’s inspired by big Hollywood performers such as Beyonce, Celine Dion and Barbara Streisand. She started out in the drag game a little later than others, so feels there’s a misconception she “doesn’t deserve it”, however, she insists she’s worked “very hard!”.

Rosé says: “Being cast on Drag Race means the world to me. I’ve idolised RuPaul since I was a little boy!”

Symone

Age: 25

Instagram: @the_symone

Originally from Arkansa, Queen Symone – who now resides in LA – describes herself as a “Black goddess.” She is inspired by strong, Black women including Tina Turner and Diana Ross, and has been performing since the age of 18.

Symone says: “I describe Symone as the Ebony in Tantras. The Black goddess who has come to earth to save all of you. She’s a fashion girl! She puts herself together very well.”

Tamisha Iman

Age: 43

Instagram: @tamisha_iman

At 43, Tamisha is one of the older queens in this year’s line-up, but sis is ready to give you the full package and isn’t afraid to slay. Originally from Alabama she now resides in Atlanta.

Tamisha says: “I think people are going to be surprised that an old broom like me can still sweep!” Yaaas, we’re here for it!

Tina Burner

Age: 39

Instagram: @thetinaburner

The New York queen, whose name is a tribute to singing legend Tina Turner, is ready to bring some heat to the competition.

In 2019, she won National Miss Comedy Queen in 2019, and now she’s ready to drag (literally) the other queens and take this title, too.

Tina Burner says: “I’m a legend with legs. Tina Burner is a monster. I’m 9ft tall. A line backer in a dress. If you saw this walking down the street at 3am, and you were in an alley at night, you’d probably run. You’d be scared. You ain’t going to mess with me!”

Utica

Age: 25

Instagram: @queenutica

Giving us “ethereal rainbow realness” is Utica from Minnesota. The 25-year-old queen is all about putting the “cook” and “spook” into her drag performances, so be prepared to be rattled when she takes to the stage.

Utica says: “I wanted to pay homage to the beautiful little farm town that raised me. Out of 291 people I’m the one gay that escaped!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 starts on VH1 on New Year’s Day. It will be available to stream on Netflix soon after. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.