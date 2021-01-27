Meet Amy Tinkler, Denise van Outen’s Dancing on Ice replacement and Olympic gymnast

Accessibility Links

The Olympic bronze medallist is a last minute addition to Dancing on Ice after Denise Van Outen pulled out of the competition due to an injury.

Amy Tinkler

ITV’s Dancing on Ice sadly suffered its first withdrawal of the competition this week, with stage star Denise Van Outen pulling out after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up won’t be down a celebrity however as British gymnast Amy Tinkler is jumping into the rink as a last-minute replacement.

Set to skate alongside US professional Joe Johnson, Tinkler will be the third Olympian competing in this year’s series, joining the likes of hurdler Colin Jackson and skier Graham Bell.

But who is Amy Tinkler? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Dancing on Ice replacement Amy Tinkler?

Amy Tinkler
Getty

Age: 21

Instagram: @amytinkler

Twitter: @amytinkler2

Job: Olympic gymnast

Now-retired British gymnast Amy Tinkler is best know for competing in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the floor exercise as the youngest member of Team GB.

The 21-year-old has 10 British championships under her belt and began her professional gymnast career at the age of 14.

In 2018, Tinkler was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games after tearing ligaments in her ankle and two years later, she retired from professional gymnastics.

What has Amy Tinkler said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news via Instagram, Amy Tinkler wrote that she’d been working “super hard as the reserve team” alongside her professional partner Joe Johnson for the past three months and was “super excited” to be making her Dancing on Ice debut this Sunday.

“We want to wish Denise Van Outen a very speedy recovery, you have been so kind to us and we wish you all the best.

“I can’t wait to show you all what we can do! Thank you Joe for being the most amazing, partner, you’re the best!” she added.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

