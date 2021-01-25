Meet Myleene Klass, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and singer

Singer and musician Myleene Klass was the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s edition of Dancing on Ice, which came as a shock to some fans of the series.

Klass took to the ice just days after a painful knee injury for her first competitive dance over the weekend and scored a total of 22 points, placing her bottom among the five other contestants in her heat.

Viewers sent Klass into the skate-off against rapper Lady Leshurr, with the ice panel ultimately opting to eliminate the TV presenter and former Hear’Say member.

Klass said: “I couldn’t have done it, obviously, without [pro partner] Łukasz, without my family, without my friends all watching my videos. I mean I’d never skated before, I’ve got a skill that I’ve learned in lockdown. Who’d have thought it?”

Following her departure, Klass shared a video to her Twitter page looking back on her experience participating in Dancing On Ice, beginning with the early stages of training and culminating in her glitzy final performance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice contestant Myleene Klass.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Myleene Klass?

ITV

Age: 42

Instagram: @myleeneklass

Twitter: @KlassMyleene

Job: Singer, television presenter and model

Myleene Klass is best known for being a member of noughties pop group, Hear’Say, which she became a part of after appearing on ITV’s Popstars.

The group released two studio albums and five singles, the first two of which reached number one in the UK singles chart.

On her own, Klass has released two solo classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.

More recently, Klass has been a television and radio presenter. She has hosted various television shows, including The one Show, Popstar to Operastar in 2010, and BBQ Champ on ITV. In 2014, she was also briefly a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Nowadays, her focus is on life as a mother. Klass has three children – Hero and Ava Quinn from her ex-husband Simon Quinn, and last year, she welcomed a son with her boyfriend Simon Motson.

What has Myleene Klass said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Speaking about her DoI signing, Klass said in a statement: “I have a 13-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old daughter who are obsessed with ice skating. They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats. That’s my role – to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats. Now it’s my turn to learn and I can’t wait!”

She followed up with a social media post, gushing about her new gig.

Alongside a promotional pic, she told her followers: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like JLo!”

Sounds great, Myleene!

Dancing on Ice is set to return to ITV in 2021.