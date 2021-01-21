Faye Brooks opens up about Dancing on Ice injuries: “This was the one show I said I wouldn’t do!”

Coronation Street star Faye Brooks will take to the ice this weekend as she and her professional skating partner performed their first routine together Dancing on Ice.

But, things could have been completely different for the actress, who initially turned down the tough competition.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Brooks said this was the one show she always said said she “wouldn’t do” because of the injuries.

She explained: “Naturally, there’s a worry because it’s dangerous.. I think I actually said in the past it was the only reality show, I would never do.”

So, what made the 33-year-old change her mind?

“I said, ‘Yeah I’ll do it’ because I just love the idea of this new challenge. And over the past year I’ve sort of decided, why not life’s too short,” she said.

Since the skating show made its return for 2021, there’s been a few injuries amongst the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up and the professionals.

A Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of first shows, after she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.

Following this incident, Rebekah Vardy opened up about injuring her pro partner, saying: “I know what Graham was going through”

And most recently, Myleene Klass suffered an excruciating double knee injury.

Brooks is hoping to avoid any injuries this series, and has her partner Hamish Gaman to thank for teaching her some techniques.

“Hamish has taught me to fall in a certain way to protect myself, tuck my chin and little things like that have been really helpful,” she said.

“Yes, we’ve seen other contestants have had really awful injuries or even just scares, but I’ve been really, really lucky that I’ve had someone like Hamish to either catch me. He’s very strong. I think because he’s a coach as well he’s not just a pro, so he might see that I’m going to fall over if I try this trick so he’s always there to catch me. I feel quite lucky that I haven’t had anything yet touch wood, just a few bruises but I can take the bruises!”

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday at 6pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.