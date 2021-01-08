When is The Masked Singer UK season 2 on ITV? Start time, contestants, judges and everything you need to know

The most bizarre singing competition – The Masked Singer UK – made its return to our TV screens over the festive period, and viewers have been racking their brains trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

Series two began airing on Boxing Day 2020 with 12 new The Masked Singer contestants dressed in bizarre costumes.

So far, we’ve already discovered the identity of two contestants. Alien was unmasked as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, while Mo Gilligan sussed out that Mel B was behind the costume of Seahorse.

This weekend, the 10 remaining acts, including Blob, Grandfather Clock and more will return to the stage in a bid to impress the judges.

With more clues and guesses swirling around, Mo, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and all the viewers at home, of course, still have a lot of detective work to do.

So, as the competition continues, here’s everything you need to know about The Masked Singer season two.

Let the guessing game continue!

What time is The Masked Singer UK on?

Series two airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Episode three will take place on Saturday 9th January at 7pm, and will see another celebrity unmasked and eliminated from the competition.

We wonder who it’ll be…

The Masked Singer UK series 2 release date

The Masked Singer returned to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm, and the second episode is on at 7pm on Saturday 2nd January, once again on ITV.

Initially, host Joel Dommett told Heart Radio in September that the talent show will be back in early 2021.

“I can’t believe it’s come round so quickly – it comes out in January. Genuinely I feel like it’s exactly what the country needs right now,” he told presenter Mark Wright.

Later in the month, the I’m A Celebrity 2020 runner-up revealed that filming for The Masked Singer UK series two had wrapped despite fears that production would be shut down halfway through.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Dommett said: “We finished filming this week – two days ago, which is amazing.

“It was made, obviously, there were a lot of rules and regulations so the relief when we got it done was amazing.”

He added: “There were a lot of rule changes at the time and everyone was scared it was going to get shut down halfway through. The scale of the production of that show is so big, so I am so pleased that it’s done and ITV managed to get it done.”

Filming for the show began in September, with the new cast of disguised VIPs performing in front of a socially-distanced live audience.

Who are the characters on The Masked Singer series 2?

The full line-up for series two has now been revealed, and if you thought the first series was bizarre, well you can think again.

This time round, we have Vikings, Swans and, erm… Blobs.

Here’s the full list of contestants:

The Masked Singer UK series 2 judges

Series one judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora have returned to guess the identities of a new cohort of concealed celebs, however US comedian Ken Jeong was unable to film series two due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

ITV announced that BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan would replace the actor for season two back in August, with Gilligan saying that it was a privilege to be joining the show.

“It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation,” he added.

Who hosts The Masked Singer UK?

Stand-up comic Joel Dommett will be returning to host season two of The Masked Singer UK.

The presenter is best known for placing second in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’s 2016 series, hosting Extra Camp and appearing on shows such as Roast Battle, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities and Through the Keyhole.

The Masked Singer UK season 2 review

In our The Masked Singer season two review, we described the series as “bigger and better” than last year’s debut, with a brand new cast of ridiculous creatures.

Brand new judge Mo Gilligan “blends in spectacularly with the returning judges”, while the line-up of secret celebrities deliver a series of “jaw-dropping performances” which will “have you shouting out names from ’80s stars, right down to some of the panellist’s closest pals”.

Overall, the series is a “truly addictive” watch, with the bar having been raised for season two.

Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts was crowned The Masked Singer UK winner last year, finally being unmasked as Queen Bee and beating the likes of Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and Katherine Jenkins (Octopus) in the final.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.