ITV’s long-running talent competition BGT came back with a Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular, which sees multiple acts from past series return to entertain the public.

With winners like George Sampson, Jon Courtenay and Diversity taking to the BGT stage as well as acts like Attraction, Marc Spelmann and Mersey Girls, this year’s festive special was a captivating Christmas watch.

If the one-off episode has you wondering when the show is back for its fifteenth series, here’s everything we know so far about Britain’s Got Talent’s 2021 series.

When is Britain’s Got Talent back in 2021?

ITV has not yet confirmed the release date for Britain’s Got Talent series 15, however since 2013, the show has typically begun airing in April so we can predict that BGT will return in April 2021.

Who are the contestants on Britain’s Got Talent 2021?

Unfortunately, we won’t know which contestants are taking part in Britain’s Got Talent 2021 until the show airs later in the year.

Auditions for the upcoming series are still open, so if you can see yourself performing at the Royal Variety Performance, apply on the Britain’s Got Talent audition website now.

BGT hopefuls can audition by sending in a video or auditioning via WhatsApp.

Will Simon Cowell be back for Britain’s Got Talent 2021?

Simon Cowell was unfortunately missing from this the Britain’s Got Talent live shows this year after breaking his bike accident – however, it looks as though the longtime judge will be back for the show’s 2021 series.

While ITV has not confirmed Cowell’s return, his fellow judge Amanda Holden recently told ITV’s Loose Women that he would be judging the upcoming series.

“Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well,” she said.

“So he’ll be back for the new season which we’re filming in January. I can’t wait for it.”

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent 2021?

Actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams and show creator Simon Cowell are expected to return to the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel for the 2021 series.

While Diversity’s Ashley Banjo filled in for Cowell in the 2020 live shows and for the Christmas special, it’s unknown whether he’ll be officially joining the panel as a fifth judge or leaving the show.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2020?

Comedian and musician Jon Courtenay won series 14 of Britain’s Got Talent, with sign-language choir Sign Along With Us and comedian Steve Royle placing second and third respectively.