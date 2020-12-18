Ian Waite reveals who he thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – and it’s between two contestants

We are only a matter of days away from finding out who will be lifting the Glitterball trophy for the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing and this year, more than ever, it feels as though anybody could take the top spot.

Former professional dancer on the show Ian Waite, who competed in seven series of the hit BBC show, has weighed in on this year’s competition and picked who he thinks will be the winner in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com – and there are two people he has his eye on.

The final four members of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this year are Bill Bailey, HRVY, Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith following the departure of Ranvir Singh, who left the competition after losing in the dance-off to Jamie – a surprising move considering Jamie was fighting for his place for the fourth week in a row.

“You know people have asked me many, many times, and I’ve committed to one person and never get it right,” Ian said of his past winner predictions. “So, I feel really bad because if I pick anybody, then I will probably jinx them not to win.

“Jamie has had the biggest journey – everybody loves the journey. Bill is super popular; I think he’s just a perfect gent and he surprised and shocked everybody with his rhythm and technical ability and speed and stamina.”

“I think HRVY has been inspirational. I think he’s just shown you what youth can do because he wasn’t a dancer, but he just had that natural ability and applied it with 110 per cent enthusiasm.

“And then Maisie, who is technically probably one of the best dancers we’ve ever seen on Strictly and, you know, she’s been on a roller coaster ride. I think people have grown to appreciate her, even though in the beginning people weren’t voting for her. She’s been a great dancer.”

“And so, who do I think will probably win it? I think it’s between HRVY and Bill! As I said, I don’t want to jinx anybody!”

We’ll find out if Ian is on the money with his choices when the couples take to the dance floor for the last time in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday at 6pm on BBC One. Tickets to Ian’s Ballroom Boys tour are available now alongside dance lessons from the man himself. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.