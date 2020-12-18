Strictly Come Dancing statistics predict Maisie Smith will win

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is most likely to win this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to statistics compiled by RadioTimes.com.

Looking back at the BBC show’s 17 previous champions, the celebrities who win the most are soap stars and TV presenters (both 29 per cent), with pop stars the second most likely profession to take home the Glitterball trophy (18 per cent) followed by cricketers, athletes and models.

The long-running dance competition has seen five soap stars take home the Strictly crown, with Coronation Street’s Jill Halfpenny (2004), Holby City’s Tom Chambers (2008), EastEnders’ Kara Tointon (2010), Holby City’s Joe McFadden (2017) and last year’s victor, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, flying the Strictly flag for television serials.

Three pop stars have won the contest over the last 16 years, with Alesha Dixon (2007), McFly’s Harry Judd (2011) and The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness (2015) emerging as Strictly GOATs (Greatest of All Time) as Craig Revel-Horwood would say.

Judging by these statistics, Maisie has the highest chance of taking home the Strictly 2020 title during Saturday night’s final, with HRVY being the second most-likely contestant to win.

Unfortunately for fellow finalists Bill Bailey and Jamie Laing, neither a comedian nor a reality star has managed to win the show – but there’s a first time for everything!

The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing final will see the final four contestants perform three dances – a Judges’ Pick, a Favourite Dance and a brand new Showdance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday December 19th at 6pm.