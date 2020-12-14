ITV are giving us the gift of one of the weirdest, and we mean that in a good way, shows on TV this Christmas as The Masked Singer makes it return for season two on Boxing Day.

With Ken Jeong out of the running this year, he is replaced on the celeb panel by Mo Gilligan but host Joel Dommett is back alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora. And not only that, but there is a new sister show, The Masked Singer Unmasked that will be on, too.

But what is the spin-off and who is presenting it? Read on to find out!

When is The Masked Singer Unmasked on?

Much like the recent I’m a Celebrity spin-off, The Daily Drop, this will be exclusive to the ITV hub. As for when you can watch it, the answer is straight away as each new episode will be available as soon as the main show finishes.

What is The Masked Singer Unmasked about?

The official synopsis for the show sums it up best: “Capturing all of the magic and madness from the nation’s favourite guessing game, Unmasked will contain exclusive interviews with that evening’s unmasked celebrity, become home to all the backstage gossip with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and new recruit Mo Gilligan, as well as taking us behind the scenes to find out what really goes on at the most secretive show on TV.”

We have to admit that learning more about the secrecy process for the show is intriguing as it relies on the word not getting out about who is behind the mask- and we hear that ITV take that secrecy very seriously.

Who is the host of The Masked Singer Unmasked?

That would be Capital Xtra presenter Will Njobvu who will get the pleasure of talking to each of the then unmasked celebrities as they exit the show.

As well as his radio career, you may also know Will from his appearances on the Channel 5 Jeremy Vine show.

The Masked Singer returns on Boxing Day on ITV.