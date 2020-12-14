Kevin Clifton says Strictly pros sometimes “fight against” chosen dances

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has offered some insight into how routines are dished out on the BBC’s long-running competition.

Fans of the series have long wondered whether it is the professional dance partners or the Strictly producers who decide which performance style a couple takes on during any given week.

According to Clifton, it’s the latter, but he claims that in some cases the professional will “fight” back against the decision and suggest an alternative.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, he said: “It starts with producer saying ‘we’re thinking this’, then a collaborative conversation starts between them and the pro. Sometimes a pro will fight against it or suggest something else for example.”

There has been relatively little insight into how dances are delegated behind-the-scenes, but former contestant Alex Jones said at Radio Times Festival in 2015 that there is a lot of “strategic thinking” into the choices across a series.

Fans have previously speculated that choices are made by producers far in advance so that costumes and stage equipment can be organised in time for the live shows.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is now just one week away, with pop star HRVY, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey and television personality Jamie Laing still in the running for this year’s Glitterball trophy.

Many fans were disappointed to see Good Morning Britain and ITV News presenter Ranvir Singh eliminated over the weekend, an outcome that some labelled “absolutely nonsense”.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs on BBC One at 6pm on Saturday 19th December. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.