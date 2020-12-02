Meet Graham Bell, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Olympic skier

The skating has begun on Dancing on Ice, with the first six celebrities already completed their solo skate.

Olympic skier Graham Bell will take to the ice this weekend, after being moved to Week Two following an injury.

The Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out, after she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.

Bell will perform with Karina Mantras instead while Yebin recovers.

While Bell isn’t worried about getting injured himself, he admits: “The worst thing coming in was the thoughts of hurting someone else.”

He’ll compete against the likes of Olympian Colin Jackson, TV star Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, Corrie’s Faye Brookes, and Rebekah Vardy.

He’s a champ on the snow, but does he have what it takes to face the ice?

Here’s everything you need to know about Graham Bell – one of the contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Graham Bell?

ITV

Age: 54

Instagram: @skigrahambell

Twitter: @skigrahambell

Job: Olympic skier and TV presenter

Graham Bell is a five time Olympic skier, who has also presented several BBC TV shows with British sports presenter and commentator Ed Leigh, including High Altitude and currently, Ski Sunday.

He also appeared on TV shows including The Gadget Show, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Eggheads, Market Kitchen, Ready Steady Cook and Wish You Here.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Graham Bell said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Graham was announced at the same time as fellow Olympian Colin Jackson MBE, with the two sportsmen appearing live on BBC Breakfast to confirm they were joining the line-up.

Talking to hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent, Graham said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin. Colin’s probably called up Katrina Witt and flown her over from Germany and hired her as a private coach! Colin is an excellent pupil because I actually coached him on Ski Sunday in 2007 and he’s one of the trainees that takes on information so well.”

Graham also admitted that the “transferable skills of edge control, balance” in his sport would be useful on the ice.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.