Meet Faye Brookes, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Corrie star

Faye Brooks is set to perform her solo skate on Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

The former Coronation Street star will take to the ice in Week Two with her professional skating partner Hamish Gaman.

However, things could have been slightly different for the actress who admits she initially didn’t want to appear on the ITV skating show due to the injuries encountered by celebs.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Faye Brooks opened up about Dancing on Ice injuries, saying: “This was the one show I said I wouldn’t do!”

Of course, she’s changed her mind now, admitting: “I just love the idea of this new challenge” and being the “competitive” person she is, it sounds like Faye is going for gold.

She’ll compete against likes of TV star Myleene Klass, Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, and comedian Rufus Hound, who has already secured the show’s first golden ticket and is therefore exempt from the first elimination.

So, how will Faye do on the ice?

Here’s everything we know as she joins the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Faye Brookes?

Age: 33

Instagram: @fayebrookes

Twitter: @Faye_Brookes

Job: Actress

Faye Brookes made her debut in Corrie as Kate Connor back in 2015, joining as the sister to X Factor winner’s Shayne Ward’s Aidan Connor. She won Best Newcomer for her role as Kate at the 22nd National Television Awards in 2017. In 2019, it was announced that she was leaving the soap, with her final scenes airing later that year.

She was previously engaged to Pop Idol star Gareth Gates.

What has Faye Brookes said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Faye announced the news that she was taking part on DOI during an appearance on Lorraine, saying: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!”

Speaking about former Coronation Street colleagues, Jane Danson and Brooke Vincent who have both previously taken part in the show, Faye continued: “As soon as this interview is over I can contact them but I’ve obviously had to keep this to myself. It’s the biggest secret I’ve kept in my life! I saw Brooke yesterday and I was desperate to tell her but I thought one more day and I’ll be able to. She’ll be my first text message after I’ve finished this interview.”

Advertisement

Alongside her promo which she shared on Instagram, Faye added the caption: “Next Adventure…⁣ Over the moon to be apart of 2021 Cast of Dancing on Ice!”

Dancing on Ice is on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.