Caroline Quentin raises Strictly judges’ eyebrows as she licks Johannes during dance

Caroline Quentin caused quite a storm on Strictly Come Dancing this evening, with a flirtatious routine that even saw her licking professional partner Johannes Radebe’s arm.

The performance raised the eyebrows of the judging panel – but they all confessed to loving the cheeky cha cha cha, with the pair achieving a score of 24.

Commenting on the routine, Shirley Ballas said, “Oh my goodness, I loved it – it was so fun” before asking, “Were you licking his arm?!”

Anton du Beke was also enthusiastic about the performance, performed to the song Rescue Me, saying: “She didn’t need rescuing – she seemed to be having a marvellous time!”

He added that it was “tremendous” – while calling it Caroline Quentin‘s best dance of the series.

And Craig Revel Horwood said that he loved the performance, although he wasn’t so sure about the licking, commenting, “we really could’ve done without the tongue action!”

But that wasn’t enough to put him off the performance, as he added, “I loved it – cheeky, cheesy, all the things I love… and Shirley loves, it seems too!”

If it wasn’t already clear enough that Caroline had had a lot of fun while performing the routine, she confirmed as much when she was asked what she thought after the judges’ comments.

“I think we’ve enjoyed ourselves a bit too much,” she said. “It’s been ludicrous the amount of fun we’ve had!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday evenings. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.