Strictly Come Dancing fans want Anton to be made a permanent judge after thousands vote in poll

The ballroom dancer made his judging debut on last night's episode.

Anton Du Beke

The vast majority of Strictly Come Dancing viewers want to see Anton Du Beke permanently added to the judging panel, according to a poll by RadioTimes.com.

The ballroom expert has been a regular face on BBC One’s beloved competition, having performed more than 120 original routines across his 16 years on the show.

However, last night was his first time crossing over to the judging panel, where he provided a friendly face for the nervous contestants and even gave out his first perfect 10 (for Clara Amfo’s stunning Charleston).

Viewers took to Twitter to offer their support for Du Beke on his first night as a Strictly judge, with many of them calling for him to have the job on a full-time basis.

That verdict was echoed in our recent poll, which attracted well over 4,000 responses from fans of the series, who voted almost unanimously in favour of Du Beke taking up a judging role.

In total, 94 per cent said yes to the prospect of Judge Anton, sending a clear message for the BBC and Strictly producers to consider.

At the time of writing, Du Beke will only spend one more week on the panel, taking the place of Motsi Mabuse while she isolates following an urgent trip to Germany.

Strictly is already down one judge this year as Bruno Tonioli was forced to drop out of the current series, due to his commitment to US equivalent Dancing with the Stars.

He had been available to fill in after being eliminated first from this year’s competition, following a short-lived partnership with former Labour MP Jacqui Smith.

It’s a stark contrast to his performance last year where he placed second overall, his best ever result in collaboration with EastEnders star Emma Barton.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays at 7:10pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

