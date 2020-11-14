Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Who won The Voice UK 2020?

Who won The Voice UK 2020?

The latest winner has been crowned... *Spoilers ahead*

The Voice UK 2020 finalists

After a long wait, The Voice UK wrapped up its ninth series tonight on ITV, announcing the lucky winner of a life-changing recording contract with Polydor.

Advertisement

Following brilliant performances, the competition came down to four finalists – Gevanni Hutton, Jonny Brooks, Brooke Scullion and Blessing Chitapa – but only one could take home the prize.

Blessing and Jonny had the chance to sing for the title and both offered moving ballads to win over the public vote.

Emma Willis had the pleasure of announcing the champion and after months of waiting, Blessing Chitapa was crowned The Voice UK 2020 winner.

The Voice UK has already been recommissioned for another series on ITV, although the show will have some notable changes when it returns in 2021.

For starters, Meghan Trainor has announced her departure from the series as she wants to focus on her family after becoming pregnant with her first child.

Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone! I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

Advertisement

Anne-Marie will take Trainor’s place on the judging panel, hot off the success of her Brit-nominated debut studio album Speak Your Mind, which reached number three in the UK charts in 2018.

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, head to our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Voice UK

The Voice UK 2021
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Forsythia x intermedia 'Mini Gold' (Dwarf)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

Brighten up your garden with this great deal from Hayloft

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

From ITV Studios The Voice UK: SR4 on ITV Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

When does The Voice UK 2021 start?

Anton Du Beke

Poll Should Anton du Beke be a permanent judge on Strictly?

Clara Amfo

Lauren Morris With the Strictly 2020 contestants reaching the half-way point, song selection couldn’t be more important

Motsi Mabuse Strictly 2019 (BBC)

Motsi Mabuse’s Strictly Come Dancing absence explained – why judge is being replaced by Anton du Beke