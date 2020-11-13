What time is The Voice UK 2020 final on ITV?

Only four acts remain in The Voice UK final, and this weekend (November 14th), one of those stars will be crowned this year’s winner.

The Voice UK finalists will take to the stage for one last time on Saturday in a bid to bag a very nice recording deal.

It follows one of the longest series in the show’s history, after it was put on hold due to the coronavirus.

The series began way back in January with the live shows due to air after the Knockout rounds in March, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production on the show was halted.

Nevertheless, The Voice eventually resumed on Saturday 7th November, with the remaining nine acts battling it out for a coveted spot in next week’s final.

They were then whittled down to just four acts, with will.i.am revealing the emotional reason behind why he chose his Voice UK finalist.

The coach had to pick between Lucy Calcines, Doug Sure – who is this year’s wildcard – and Gevanni Hutton, however, decided to go with 17-year-old Hutton, admitting: “I would have had regrets.”

With the finals just around the corner, the competition is certainly on – something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the show’s presenter.

In an interview, Emma Willis opened up about the competitiveness between the Voice UK coaches, saying: “Tom [Jones] is I suppose the one I find the least competitive.”

She added: “I mean, Olly always wants to win. And I think Meghan would really like to win because it’s her first series and I feel like whenever you’re kind of new to that panel, it’s always nice to kind of end it with a win.”

As we wait for this year’s winner to be revealed, here’s everything you need to know about the Voice UK final.

When is The Voice UK 2020 final?

The Voice UK 2020 finals will air on ITV on Saturday 14th November at 8:40pm and will last until 10:30pm.

After choosing the final four acts to make it through to the series nine final, celebrity coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs and Tom Jones will watch the remaining acts perform an original song before the general public vote for their favourite.

Who are the acts in the finals?

The four acts through to the finals are as follows:

Team Will

Gevanni Hutton

Team Tom

Jonny Brooks

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Team Olly

Blessing Chitapa

Who are the coaches?

Here are the coaches who’ll be guiding the acts through the competition:

will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer

– Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Olly Murs – The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter

– The X Factor runner-up and TV presenter Tom Jones – Welsh singing legend

– Welsh singing legend Meghan Trainor – US singer of tracks including All About That Bass and Lips Are Movin.

Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?

The next series is also set to look a little different to previous years, as it was previously announced judge Meghan Trainor would be leaving The Voice UK for the 2021 series after becoming pregnant with her first child.

The news broke in October, with Trainor saying: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The coach has been appearing on the 2020 series virtually from the US, after coronavirus restrictions meant she was unable to travel.

Her departure leaves one of the iconic red, spinning chairs vacant for a new star to fill next year, with ITV now confirming that BRIT Award nominee Anne-Marie will be on-hand to coach the next batch of up and coming vocalists.

Anne-Marie joins Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am on the expert panel, which will be particularly heated next year due to the introduction of a competitive new element.

Each judge will get one chance to use The Block during next year’s Blind Auditions, allowing them to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team while boosting their own chances.

Trainor will finish off her coaching duties on the current series, dialling into the semi-finals and finals via web link from her home in Los Angeles.

It has since been announced that Anne-Marie will be taking Trainor’s spot on the judging panel next year, after racking up BRIT Awards with her debut studio album: Speak Your Mind.

Anne-Marie said: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”

Sir Tom Jones commented: “I am really looking forward to working with Anne-Marie for the upcoming series of The Voice UK. Anne-Marie will bring an injection of fresh energy and ideas which is fantastic. I’m excited and anticipating a fun and challenging new Series 10!”

will.i.am said: “I’m really excited about this new season and welcoming Anne-Marie as our newest Coach on The Voice UK. With her songwriting, singing and performance skills, plus her tell-it-like-it-is approach, this makes her the perfect mix-it-up addition to this season.”

Olly Murs added: “I’m so happy that Anne-Marie is joining us on the new season of The Voice UK. She was my guest mentor in 2019 and the advice and help she gave to my contestants that day was invaluable. I’m a huge champion of her.

“I can’t wait to hear about her own journey and I’m sure she will be a fantastic Coach. She is one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now, so it’s great to have her join the team and also help bring the Essex ratio up! We are taking over!“

Who presents The Voice UK?

Once again, Emma Willis is fronting the competition – her seventh year presenting the show.

When first joining The Voice UK in 2014, Willis presented alongside JLS’s Marvin Humes. However, she took on the gig solo the following year.

Willis has also presented Big Brother, The Circle and The BRIT awards.

How do I get tickets to watch The Voice live?

Although the audition rounds have already been filmed, you can book yourself a ticket for the finals (for free!) here, though it will be a very different experience to previous years.

Instead of the usual live format, they will be pre-recorded and featuring a virtual audience tuning in from home, similar to what has been seen in the likes of Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice Kids.

Who won the last series of The Voice UK?

Team Olly’s Molly Hocking won the 2019 series of The Voice UK.

Although wielding some promising talent, since her win, Hocking has only released one single, I’ll Never Love Again, which peaked at number 73 in the UK charts.

The Voice UK final is on ITV on Saturday November 14th at 8:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.