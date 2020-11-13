Anton du Beke to replace Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse for 2 weeks

Anton du Beke will be making his debut as one of the Strictly Come Dancing judges this weekend, filling in for Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Motsi is self-isolating after having to travel home to Germany for an “urgent reason” earlier this week.

A statement from the BBC confirmed Anton will be joining the panel instead, saying: We are pleased to announce that the King of Ballroom Anton du Beke is stepping into our judging panel this weekend. Good luck Anton!”

Motsi previously announced that she would be appearing on Strictly via the power of technology in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Earlier this week I needed to travel back to Germany for an urgent reason,” she said. “I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

“I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

Anton is the last remaining Strictly pro from the original series one line-up.

As a stalwart of the BBC show, his (albeit temporary) appointment to the judging panel will certainly go down a treat with many viewers.

The role will be a change of pace for Anton, who began this series as one of the professional line-up, paired with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

The pair were the first to be eliminated after losing the dance off to Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer in Week Two.

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Anton teased what kind of a judge he would be, were he to get a spot on the Strictly panel.

When asked if he could step in for the absent Bruno Tonioli, he joked: “I do seem to have a bit of time on my hands. I’m not sure mid-series is the time to do it, but why not?”

And when asked by fellow guest Dan Walker what his judging style would be, he replied: “I’d be kind but firm, a bit like my doctor: kind but firm!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:10pm on BBC One.