How Meghan Trainor will appear virtually for The Voice UK 2020 semi-final and final

Tom Jones had suggested that she might appear as a hologram.

The Voice UK 2020

Worried 2020 wasn’t strange enough? Good news: Tom Jones livened things up even more by suggesting Meghan Trainor could appear as a “hologram” in The Voice UK’s semi-final and final.

The veteran coach said he thought Trainor – who is unable to appear on the show due to coronavirus travel restrictions – could make a very special appearance during the episode.

“We haven’t done it yet, it’s gonna be a hologram or something,” Jones told press (via The Mirror).

“She’s gonna be sitting in her chair, you’ll see it on screen but we won’t be seeing it in the studio, I don’t think so but I don’t know yet as I haven’t actually seen it.

“She is still going to be there linked up live at the time, not like a recording… she is gonna be there like we are now.”

So will Trainor actually appear as a hologram? Absolutely not. As ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com, Trainor will simply appear as a plasma screen on her chair.

Fellow coach Olly Murs had appeared thrilled by the idea of a hologram, saying: “I’m excited to see how it is gonna look on TV and if we can interact with her or not, when Tom said a hologram or something I was like, ‘Wow.'”

The screen method seems more realistically achievable, though.

As previously reported, Meghan Trainor will not return (in hologram form or otherwise) for the 2021 series. The star currently pregnant with her first child.

Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on The Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of series nine, coming soon to ITV.

“Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.”

Trainor, based in LA, is due to appear virtually in the semi-final and final of the 2020 series, which previously was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Voice UK 2020 semi-finals is on Saturday November 7th at 8:45pm on ITV.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

The Voice UK

The Voice UK 2021
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
