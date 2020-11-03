Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies aged 48
The baker had been suffering from oesophageal cancer.
Star of The Great British Bake Off, Luis Troyano has died at the age of 48.
Luis, a graphic designer, took part in Bake Off back in 2014, reaching the final alongside Richard Burr and Nancy Birtwhistle.
His manager shared the news on Twitter, calling him a “fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great, and do so much more”.
Luis’ wife Louise has set up a JustGiving page in his memory, fundraising for MacMillan Cancer Support.
Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms
— Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020
On the website, she wrote: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x.”
She also shared some words from her late husband, writing: “This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care. In Luis’ own words…