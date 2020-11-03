Kevin Clifton says he’d return to Strictly “in a heartbeat” to partner WWE star

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has said that he would return to BBC One’s celebrity competition to partner with WWE star Isla Dawn.

Kevin Clifton quit Strictly in March to focus on theatre work, in a move that came as a surprise to fans, with whom he had become very popular.

However, it appears that he would be open to a return under the right circumstances, according to a recent Twitter interaction between himself and Dawn.

The wrestler, best known for her current role on WWE’s NXT UK, sent a tweet stating that she would be interested in joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in the future.

“Strictly Come Dawn-cing? Strictly Dawn Dancing? Isla Come Dancing? Anyway, get me on Strictly,” she said.

Clifton replied: “Erm… BBC Strictly if this ever happens I’m back in a heartbeat and I am Isla Dawn’s partner!!”

Erm… @bbcstrictly if this ever happens im back in a heartbeat and i am @IslaDawn partner!! https://t.co/I13mWT64no — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) October 31, 2020

Clifton is currently a regular voice on WWE fan podcast Gorilla Position, which recaps news and recent events, as well as interviewing some of the stars from the sporting institution.

In August, he told Digital Spy: “I’d love them to get one of the wrestlers over on Strictly. I would go back on Strictly just for that. They’d just have such a great skill set to start with and lifts that they could do and stuff, they’re so athletic it would be amazing to watch.”

Strictly Come Dancing is currently on its 18th series, which has a smaller roster than usual and no studio audience from November, due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly continues this Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One.