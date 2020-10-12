Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY reveals his biggest competition for the Glitterball trophy

A rivalry is forming between the singer and an Albert Square local.

HRVY is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Strictly Come Dancing’s HRVY has revealed the contestant he sees as his biggest rival in this year’s competition.

The singer and television presenter joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up last month, but his involvement was briefly uncertain after HRVY tested positive for coronavirus.

Fortunately, Strictly star HRVY has since confirmed he is free from COVID-19 and will still be able to take part in the competition, with his sights set firmly on that iconic Glitterball trophy.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com about who he views as his main competition, Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY named EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher on the BBC One soap opera.

“I actually had a conversation with her about this,” he revealed. “I saw that she won one of the competitions [a previous Christmas special]. She looks very good, she’s definitely a competition of mine I’d say. I feel like me and her are going to have a little rivalry.”

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Strictly contestants have had to follow social distancing guidelines, but have at least found time for a virtual icebreaker session.

“We had a zoom call with everyone and everyone was super lovely and super chatty,” HRVY added. “I’ve only met a couple of people in person. Everyone has just been really kind. I think everyone’s just a little nervous and we’re all in the same boat, but everyone is super cool so I’m glad I’m going to have a little family.”

While some fans have been concerned that the series could be called off this year, the production team behind the series has made assurances Strictly are prepared for “every eventuality”.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One on Saturday 17th October. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

