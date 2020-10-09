Britain’s Got Talent 2020 guide | Full list of acts as finals kicks off

The Britain’s Got Talent is finally here!

Advertisement

This weekend, the Britain’s Got Talent finalists will take to the stage one last time in a bid to be crowned to the 2020 winner.

Five acts have already been chosen by the judges, including two of the Golden Buzzer stars – Jon Courtenay and Nabil Abdulrashid – and five more will be chosen by the public vote, and their identities will be revealed on the big night.

So, what can viewers expect from the finals? And what will the lucky act walk away with?

Here’s your handy guide to Britain’s Got Talent as the all-important final air and how to vote for your winner.

When will the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finale happen?

The Britain’s Got Talent finals will take place on ITV on Saturday October 10th at 7:30pm.

With an almost three-hour long show, it’s going to be an epic night as the 14th series of the talent search comes to an end.

The series was halted on account of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning they couldn’t air their live semi finals and finals.

However, the show’s bosses were doing their best to get the show back on air safely, given auditions took place months ago.

Britain’s Got Talent hasn’t been the only show to be affected by the pandemic, as the same happened for The Voice final, which still hasn’t had an air date confirmed either.

Amanda Holden gave a little bit of the game away earlier in the year when she suggested a date has been “pencilled in her diary” for the show’s return.

“All of the judges have been given a date to hold in early Autumn to see if it works live. We would never do it without an audience because we’ve always said the British public is the fifth judge. It would be no fun without them!” she said.

Who is through to the Britain’s Got Talent finals?

Five acts have already been chosen by the judges to go through to the finals.

Comedian Steve Royle from Manchester bagged the first spot in the finals.

Dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine followed behind him, with David Walliams saying they “completely electrified” the room during the performance.

Also in the finals is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act Jon Courtenay – who brought the judges to tears as he paid tribute to his father.

Magical Bones – a magician from London – and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who is also Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act – are also in the finals.

The remaining five acts will be decided by the public and their identities will be revealed on Saturday 10th October.

Here is a full list of all the semi-finalists:

Golden buzzer acts

Fayth Ifil

Honey and Sammy

Jon Courtenay – FINALIST

Nabil Abdulrashid – FINALIST

Sign Along with Us

Semi-finalists

Aaron and Jasmine – FINALIST

Aidan McCann

Amanda and Miracle

Belinda Davids

Beth Porch

Bhim Niroula

Billy and Chantelle

Chinike! Junior Orchestra

Class Dynamix

Crissy Lee

Damien O’Brien

Dario Grappeggia

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg

Imen Siar

James and Dylan Piper

James Stott

Jasper Cherry

Katherine and Joe O’Malley

Kevin Quantum

Magical Bones – FINALIST

Myra Dubois

Papi Flex

Shalom Chorale

Sirine Jahangir

Soldiers of Swing

SOS From the Kids

Steve Royle – THROUGH TO FINAL AS JUDGES’ CHOICE

The Coven

Urban Turtles

Wesley Williams

X1X Crew

Yakub

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How will Britain’s Got Talent’s final week be different?

Many of the biggest shows in the United Kingdom have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic – and Britain’s Got Talent is no different.

Producers are hoping for the show to feel as normal as possible, but due to the current circumstances, changes are inevitable.

For starters, the usual packed studio audience simply isn’t possible right now, as social distancing guidelines remain an important safety measure in the fight against coronavirus.

The semi-finals – which usually go out live, across a week – were pre-recorded due to social distancing guidelines.

Head judge Simon Cowell had initially been expected to appear via video link, due to travel restrictions and an existing commitment to US version America’s Got Talent.

However, he was involved in a serious bike crash, landing him with a broken back that demanded emergency surgery to treat and a great deal of recovery time.

The media mogul asked Diversity’s Ashley Banjo to step in for him on the show.

Confirming the news, Banjo shared a photo from the BGT studio, as he wished his boss a quick recovery.

Alongside a photo of him and his baby son Micah Grace, the professional dancer wrote: “Funny what can change in a year – Let alone in a lifetime… @simoncowell get well soon boss man, I’ve got you until then ???????? From contestant to judge… The journey continues ???????? #bgt#wearediversity”

Who are the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec are back to present the show this year. The presenters, who have hosted the talent competition since its debut in 2007, are also known for being the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This series is Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the live shows of the twelfth series by himself and received widespread praise for how he handled the solo gig.

Who won the last series of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery won the 2019 series of the reality competition with his singing skills. The 89-year-old became the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since released an album, as well as taking up his prize to sing at the Royal Variety Performance.

Magician Ben Hart came in third place on the thirteenth series and mentalist X, also known as Marc Spelmann, came in second.

Other famous BGT winners include opera singer Paul Potts, dance act Diversity and doggy dancing duo Ashley and Pudsey.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

ITV

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams have returned to the BGT judging panel for another year of shocking, surprising and stellar auditions. There haven’t been many changes to this panel in recent years and the general consensus is that it works nicely with this line-up.

Advertisement

Amanda Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, reportedly signed a £3 million deal to continue on BGT for another three years at the beginning of this year.