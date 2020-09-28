Strictly Come Dancing cancels Halloween special for 2020

There’s many things Strictly Come Dancing is known for, and one of those things is Halloween Week. Each year, the contestants dress up and put on some very, spooky performances as part of the competition.

Unfortunately for this year, however, Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestants won’t be getting into the Halloween spirit, as Halloween Week has officially been cancelled for 2020.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James announced the news during a virtual Q&A for the 18th series of the show.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “We will have Movie Week and Musicals Week but we won’t have Halloween Week this year.

“We have done a Halloween group number but Halloween would fall on the second week this year and we thought it would be a bit soon for a themed week.”

James went on to explain other changes that have been made to the new series, saying: “As we’d already announced there’s going to be a shorter run for a few different reasons really.”

She continued: “The group numbers we’ve recorded ahead of the series which took a bit of time, and actually the crew loading in the set has taken longer with them all having to distance. We’re having a launch show followed by a nine-week live run. There will be no elimination on the first week as per previous series so the first elimination will be in Week Two.”

As well as these changes, James hinted at what was being put in place to make up for the loss of Blackpool Week, where the celebrity contestants and the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers perform in the iconic Tower Ballroom.

“Obviously we won’t be able to go up to Blackpool this year unfortunately but we will be doing a very special celebration of Blackpool in one of the shows,” James said.

A BBC spokesperson previously told RadioTimes.com that Blackpool Week had to be cancelled to keep the production as safe and socially distant as possible.

“Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to,” they said.

“Whilst we’ll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here.