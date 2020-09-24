Meghan Markle “moved” by America’s Got Talent star’s story in video message to show

Meghan Markle appeared on America’s Got Talent last night in a surprise video message to one of the contestants.

Advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex filmed the video at home in support of singer Archie Williams, who was imprisoned for over 36 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

Williams was wrongly convicted of attempted murder, aggravated rape and aggravated burglary in 1982 and was only released in 2019 when an FBI fingerprint database proved his innocence.

The former Suits actress said “‘Hi Archie! I just wanted to let you know that we have been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week.”

The Duchess claimed that her support was “not just because we’re partial to the name”, a reference to her 16-month old son Archie.

“So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all of my life, but this night, it is specifically for you,” she added.

“Archie, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do. We’re in your corner. Have a good night!” Markle said.

Last night was the finale of the 15th season of America’s Got Talent, the US edition of the popular talent show franchise.

Much like the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, the America’s Got Talent finale was a socially distant affair making use of a virtual audience, video calls and a separated judging panel. Simon Cowell remained absent due to his back injury, leaving only the three remaining judges model Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mendel and model Sofia Vergara.

It’s the #AGT finals tonight. Good luck to all the contestants and thank you all for tuning in. I wish I was there. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) September 22, 2020

Williams was placed in the bottom half of the top 10 after singing Beatles classic Blackbird, with spoken-word poet Brandon Leake crowned the winner. Leake was Howie Mendel’s golden buzzer act and the first poet to win the competition, moving the judges with an original poem dedicated to his daughter.

Britain’s Got Talent, however, recently screened the third semi-final, with magician Magical Bones chosen by the judges to go through to the finals. The fourth semi-final airs Saturday 26th September at 8pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.