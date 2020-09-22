Who’s your favourite Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time? Have your say!

The main event that is Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner, with series 18 set to air this October.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up has already been announced, and from EastEnders star Maisie Smith to boxer Nicola Adams – who is the show’s first contestant to take part in a same-sex pairing – it’s looking like it’s going to be a good year.

In the meantime, fans are being treated to scenes from some of our fave Strictly moments over the years with not one, but two, Strictly specials.

On September 19th, Strictly Come Dancing: Best Of aired, and on September 26th, Strictly: Best of Blackpool will follow.

Over the years, we’ve seen many celebrities shimmy on to the dance floor, from TV stars to sports men and women, and each year, we’ve been truly surprised by who manages to come out at the other end and win the coveted trophy.

Just last year, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly with his professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

It comes after he replaced Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing – who injured his leg early on in the competition.

The year before that, documentary maker Stacey Dooley shot right to the top with her professional partner – and now boyfriend – Kevin Clifton.

The pair beat Joe Sugg (who was the favourite), as well as the other runners up Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts.

Back in 2007, Alesha Dixon won the fifth series with Matthew Cutler, and she went on to become a judge on the show, replacing Arlene Phillips on the panel two years later.

But who is the best winner of all time, is what RadioTimes.com wants to know?

We put together a list of all 18 Strictly Come Dancing winners from the show first aired in 2004, including series one star Natasha Kaplinsky, actress Jill Halfpenny, Darren Gough and more.

<section><h2> <h2><strong>The best Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time!</strong></h2> </h2> </section><section><h2>Kelvin Fletcher – Series 17 (2019) winner</h2> </section><section><h3>Stacey Dooley – Series 16 (2018) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Joe McFadden – Series 15 (2017) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Ore Oduba – Series 14 (2016) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Jay McGuiness – Series 13 (2015) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Caroline Flack – Series 12 (2014) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Abbey Clancy – Series 11 (2013) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Louis Smith – Series 10 (2012) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Harry Judd – Series 9 (2011) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Kara Tointon – Series 8 (2010) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Chris Hollins – Series 7 (2009) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Tom Chambers – Series 6 (2008) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Alesha Dixon -Series 5 (2007) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Mark Ramprakash – Series 4 (2006) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Darren Gough – Series 3 (2005) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Jill Halfpenny – Series 2 (December 2004) winner</h3> </section><section><h3>Natasha Kaplinsky – Series 1 (July 2004) winner</h3> </section><p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>

Strictly: The Best of Blackpool is on BBC One on Saturday, 26th September, at 8:15pm. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.