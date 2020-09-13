McFly charm Britain’s Got Talent viewers with surprise NHS choir

The most popular act on last night’s Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t even in competition, with all the singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and (er) dog puppeteers rather overshadowed by musical guests McFly according to fans on social media.

And the band had some surprises for viewers during their set, performing their song It’s All About You (which they rereleased earlier this year as a charity single for NHS workers) with a choir of key workers both onstage and behind them on screens, paying tribute to the sterling effort given during the coronavirus crisis.

Band members Harry Judd, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter also performed new single Happiness from their upcoming album Young Dumb Thrills, and explained their decision to pay tribute to NHS workers when interviewed by Ant and Dec after their performance.

“Well we just wanted to do something,” Judd said. “We felt pretty helpless like the rest of the nation and obviously the NHS were doing an amazing job.”

The performance was certainly a hit with fans on social media, many of whom joked they’d rather vote for McFly than many of the other performances on offer in the semi-final.

But of course that wasn’t a real option, with dance duo Aaron and Jasmine securing the judges’ votes for the final after a split decision with offbeat dance troupe The Coven, with Amanda Holden casting the tiebreak vote.

“We have dedicated our lives to this, and it’s so nice to show it and share it with the world,” the pair said.

The other acts on the night included ten-year-old singer Souparnika Nair, comedian Allen Finnegan, magician Damien O’Brien, school choir Class Dynamix, dog act Amanda and Miracle and mother/daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy, with Souparnika forming the top three with The Coven and Aaron and Jasmine.

As with last week’s semi-final, another act will be brought into the final through a public vote, with the process continuing weekly until the grand final on the 10th October.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturdays at 8:00pm.