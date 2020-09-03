Bill Bailey confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Zoe Ball had the pleasure of announcing the seventh celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing – it’s Bill Bailey!

The comedian will be strutting his stuff on the dance floor in a matter of weeks, something he’s excited to do.

Speaking of the announcement, Bill said: “In these are strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

Bill can turn his hand to most things, having already had a successful career in comedy, in which he fuses his musical talents for laughs.

He’s also a documentary maker and an outdoors enthusiast and won an award for Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to the Orchestra.

Bill is joining a pretty packed Strictly Come Dancing line-up already as he is the seventh celebrity to have been announced.

He will join Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Max George, Ranvir Singh, Clara Amfo and Nicola Adams, JJ Chalmers and HRVY.

In an historical moment for Strictly, Nicola will be dancing in a same-sex couple, something that has never been done on the show.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin, Nicola said “it’s time” Strictly made the move.

“I think it’s really important. It’s definitely time for change. It’s definitely time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction,” the boxer said.

Speaking on her partner, Nicola laughed: “I’d only be wanting somebody who’s maybe a little bit on the short side because I’m a little bit small!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year.