Ranvir Singh confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Presenter Ranvir Singh is the fourth celebrity to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The Good Morning Britain newsreader revealed her big news this morning on ITV’s breakfast show.

Speaking of the announcement, Singh said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared. Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”

Aside from GMB, Singh is also an anchor for ITV’s Tonight and she’s a newsreader on ITN.

Ranvir has fronted several ITV primetime factual series including Eat, Shop, Save, and has taken part on The Martin Lewis Show Live, acting as a co-presenter.

Recently, she presented the Loose Women panel and she has presented on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The pressure’s on Singh to perform well on Strictly Come Dancing, as her Good Morning Britain colleague, Piers Morgan, doesn’t like to see his team lose.

“You’re representing the show, you fail, we all fail,” he joked.

Singh admitted to Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold, who have both performed on Strictly: “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.

“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Singh is the fourth celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

On Tuesday 2nd September, Strictly made their first announcements, dropping three in one go on The One Show.

Caroline Quentin was the first name to be confirmed, after she was rumoured just the weekend before.

She was swiftly followed by NFL superstar Jason Bell, who previously played for the Dallas Cowboys. He also co-hosts the NFL Show for BBC Sport.

The pair were then joined by The Wanted’s Max George.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will recall George’s bandmate, Jay McGuinness took part in 2015 and won.

Speaking of joining the show, George said: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take comfort in the fact that Jay McGuinness set The Wanted’s bar so low…”

