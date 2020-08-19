Strictly Come Dancing to pay tribute to 2014 winner Caroline Flack

This autumn, Strictly Come Dancing will pay tribute to the late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack in a one-off special.

Advertisement

The TV host, who won the dance competition’s 2014 series with Pasha Kovalev, died aged 40 in February earlier this year.

Strictly will air a tribute to the presenter during Strictly: The Best of The Final, a special looking back at the last 17 finales and celebrating the Hall of Glitterball Champions.

The special is reportedly set to feature clips of Flack’s victorious turn on the show alongside tributes from former dance partner Kovalev and close friend Janette Manrara, according to The Sun,

“Caroline was loved by all on Strictly and was a hugely popular winner among the executive and the crew,” a source told the publication.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“She was a bundle of energy and they thought if they were going to look at some of the best finals ever it would be fitting to feature her in a big way. She’s sorely missed by many, but particularly by her Strictly family.”

Flack was best known for presenting ITV dating show Love Island from 2015 until 2019.

The TV presenter, who previously hosted The Xtra Factor and The X Factor, passed away on 15th February after taking her own life.

Strictly: The Best of The Final will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli also planned to appear.

Strictly’s 2020 series is due to air this autumn, however due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of changes have been made to the 2020 shows – the live studio audience is reportedly being scrapped, while professional dancers and celebrities will have to isolate together in bubbles to avoid infection.

Advertisement

For confidential support, call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or visit a local Samaritans branch.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.