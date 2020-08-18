The Masked Singer UK to resume filming with live audience next month

The Masked Singer is set to resume filming for it second season in September – and the entertainment show looks set to be one of the first series to shoot with a studio audience since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the series will film over eight nights next month at Bovingdon Studios, with audience members being asked to agree to detailed coronavirus guidance and protocols and those judged to have broken the protocols being removed from the studio.

Measures will include temperature checks carried out on arrival, the mandatory provision of phone numbers for test and trace purposes and social distancing, people only permitted to sit together if they are part of the same social bubble.

SRO Audiences, the company handling ticketing for the series, has claimed, “It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with.

“By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks.”

It is understood The Masked Singer is one of many entertainment formats to return with a socially distanced live audience in the coming weeks, with QI, Family Fortunes and Britain’s Got Talent all set to follow.

The first series of The Masked Singer, developed from a Korean concept, was a huge ratings hit when it debuted at the start of 2020.

The show eventually won by Queen Bee, who turned out to be Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The show opened with 5.5 million viewers for its January premiere, which made it ITV’s biggest new entertainment show launch since 2013, while an average of 6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the final.

Advertisement

The final saw Roberts go up against Octopus and Hedgehog, with the former – revealed to be singer Katherine Jenkins – taking third place and the latter – revealed as comedian and stage star Jason Manford – coming in second.