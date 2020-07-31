Ant and Dec announce fan event live stream – how to get tickets

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the presenting duo's upcoming virtual event.

Ant and Dec

If you’ve been missing Ant and Dec since the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 audition shows ended in May, then you’re in luck – the presenting duo are coming to a computer screen near you with a virtual event this September.

The exclusive live stream, celebrating the release of the pair’s latest book, will see Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reflect on 30 years in entertainment, from their days on CBBC drama Byker Grove, to becoming the hosts of the UK’s most-watched shows.

“Seeing as we can’t meet you all face to face in the current climate, we thought it would be a great idea to put on this event and see you all virtually!” the TV duo said in a statement.

“You’ll be able to ask us plenty of questions about being on the telly together for 30 years and we can share some of our favourite stories from the book!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ant and Dec’s live stream event and how to buy tickets.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s live stream

The live stream will take place on Friday 11th September at 6.30pm UK time on the Fane website, although a paid ticket will be required to access the virtual event.

Those with tickets will be able to access the livestream from across the world and can view it up to 48 hours after the event has ended.

How to get tickets for Ant and Dec’s live stream

Ant and Dec winning the Best TV Presenter award at the National Television Awards 2020
Ant and Dec winning the Best TV Presenter award at the National Television Awards 2020
Getty Images

Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale on the Fane website.

You can purchase the ‘book and ticket’ package for £20, which includes a copy of Ant and Dec’s book – Once Upon a Tune: Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly, as well as a ticket to the livestream.

A standard live stream ticket costs £8.33.

What is Ant and Dec’s live stream about?

In Conversation with Ant and Dec: A Live Stream Event, which marks the 30th anniversary of the boys’ showbiz partnership, will see the pair “look back on their three amazing decades in the spotlight in celebration of their brand-new book”.

The virtual event, which is in aid of The Prince’s Trust and sponsored by Santander, will cover Ant and Dec’s early years in entertainment, including their stint on Byker Grove and their pop career as PJ and Duncan, as well as their “award-laden TV career”.

“Sharing behind-the-scenes stories and exploring what they’re learnt along the way, this hilarious and heartfelt evening explores the journey of two ordinary lads from Newcastle who went on to achieve extraordinary things,” the event promises.

In Conversation with Ant and Dec: A Live Stream Event will take place at 6.30pm on Friday 11th September. You can order Once Upon A Tyne: Our Story Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly from Amazon for £15. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.

