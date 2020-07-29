Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Craig Revel Horwood reveals how Strictly might handle Bruno Tonioli absence

Craig Revel Horwood reveals how Strictly might handle Bruno Tonioli absence

He is confident that Bruno Tonioli's absence will only be temporary.

Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli are judges on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has suggested that Bruno Tonioli will return to the hit BBC One competition following a potential absence from this year’s series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Tonioli has been on the judging panel since the show began, but also appears annually on the US version titled Dancing with the Stars, usually flying between the two countries each week.

Of course, due to travel restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, that might well not be possible at this point in time.

As a result, Tonioli might not be appearing on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, but fans can seemingly rest assured that he won’t be off the show forever.

Fellow judge Revel Horwood appears certain that Tonioli will return for future editions of the show, implying that temporary guest judges could be used in the interim.

“They might throw guest judges in for fun,” he told the Daily Star. “Then when everything’s back to normal, Bruno can make his triumphant return!”

Strictly is no stranger to adding famous faces to its expert panel when necessary, as Dancing with the Stars champions Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Grey and Donny Osmond have all answered the call in years gone by.

The Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl has been one of the names rumoured to take the seat as Bruno Tonioli’s replacement, but Revel Horwood seems to have quashed such speculation.

He added: “Cheryl. Lovely girl, but I don’t think it will happen.”

Strictly Come Dancing has a tricky series ahead, as complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic have meant that professionals and contestants face lengthy quarantines before taking part.

However, if the BBC can pull it off, there’s also the potential for it to be the most meaningful edition yet, offering some light-hearted stability in the lives of fans and reportedly the show’s first ever same-sex pairings.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Wicks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ant and Dec I'm a Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity contestants ‘to quarantine for two weeks’ before entering jungle

Dancing on Ice 2021 line up

Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

Oti Mabuse (Getty)

Strictly dancers ‘face extreme lockdown measures ahead of October premiere’

Bez with the Happy Mondays

Exclusive Celebrity Gogglebox’s Bez says he “wouldn’t say no” to Strictly 2020