Kevin Clifton would “never say never” to a Strictly Come Dancing return

We could be seeing the pro dancer back on Strictly!

Kevin Clifton

He quit Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, after working on the show as a professional dancer for seven years.

Fast-forward to the present day, and pro dancer Kevin Clifton has revealed he would “never say never” to returning to the BBC One dance show.

Although Kevin wouldn’t want to ditch his sister Joanne – who he’s currently working alongside – with coronavirus putting a hold on his live work for the time being, the idea of returning to Strictly seems more likely.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, he explained: “I can’t leave my sister high and dry, and go back on Strictly. But I don’t know. Never say never.”

He added: “I’ve made that decision [to leave Strictly]. And it would feel weird if I suddenly went back again.”

In March, Kevin announced he’d be leaving Strictly to focus on other areas of his life.

As he thanked the BBC and his fellow pro-dancers for “inspiring” him, he said: “To the entire Strictly family. The past seven years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

He continued: “After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley
Kevin quit Strictly Come Dancing in March, after seven years on the show
BBC

The professional dancers line-up has already been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, which is set to air a little later this year in October so the dancers and contestants can first isolate in bubbles.

However, it’s been rumoured that Bruno Tonioli might not be able to take his seat on the panel when the show returns, due to travel restrictions.

With Clifton tipped as a possible replacement for him, along with Stacey Dooley, Cheryl and Arlene Phillips, could we be seeing the professional dancer back on the show after all?

We wouldn’t say no!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC in October. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

