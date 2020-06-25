Strictly Come Dancing 2020 ‘will have close contact routines’ thanks to isolation bubbles

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown pretty much every TV show up in the air – none more so than Strictly Come Dancing.

Social distancing rules would make it nigh on impossible to film a series while keeping a maximum of two metres apart from each other.

Now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed as of 4th July, one metre distancing is allowed if there’s no alternative – plus, two households can meet with no restrictions.

This update is crucial for Strictly Come Dancing, which has been confirmed to go ahead in 2020, albeit with a shorter run.

RadioTimes.com understands the new social distancing guidelines has meant it’s possible for the series to not only be made, but be as normal as possible.

The professional dancers have been confirmed to be starting rehearsals in July for their group performances – to make this happen, they will isolate in one big bubble for two weeks.

After that, there will be further isolation with the professionals and the celebrities in order to create more isolation bubbles.

Now that two houses can mix freely, a professional dancer can meet up with their celebrity for rehearsals before the show.

That also means no dances are off the table – RadioTimes.com believes everything from Rumbas to Tangos will be possible.

It had previously been suggested only non-contact dances would be allowed, with the more intimate Argentine Tango where the pair have to be in close contact would be banned.

It’s also been suggested that we could lose some celebrities from the line-up.

While no names have been announced and no numbers have been decided on yet, the shorter run almost certainly means we’ll have a smaller celebrity roster.

A Strictly Come Dancing representative told us last night: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.