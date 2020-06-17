Britain’s Got Talent final ‘to be filmed without studio audience’

The live semi-finals and final of Britain’s Got Talent‘s will reportedly be filmed without a studio audience for the first time in the show’s 14-year history.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the show’s bosses are preparing to crown this year’s winner in front of just a small crew and the judges.

“ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won’t be filmed with an audience,” a source told the publication.

“If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it,” they continued. “But for the moment, the only people present will be a small crew and the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The Britain’s Got Talent team are said to be planning to making the live shows “bigger and more daring than usual” to compensate for the lack of audience.

“BGT bosses know they can keep production values sky high and that while the audience have some role to play, most of the reaction comes from the judges,” the source continued.

“BGT smashed the ratings when the pre-recorded auditions aired earlier this spring. The team behind the show think they can more than replicate that with the lives, even if the only applause you’ll hear is from a recording.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV asking for comment.

While the live semi-finals usually begin the week after the audition shows are over, BGT bosses have had to delay the next stage of the competition to later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent will return later this year on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.