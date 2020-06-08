Accessibility Links

Strictly pro Amy Dowden reveals who her dream celeb partner would be

The Welsh professional would love to be partnered up with this A-lister on the upcoming series.

Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 approaching fast, fans are desperate to know which celebs will be taking to the dance floor for the socially-distanced upcoming series.

While there hasn’t been any official word on the line-up just yet, Strictly professional Amy Dowden revealed to RadioTimes.com who her dream celebrity partner would be.

“Do you know who I think would be really good? I say this every time – Hugh Jackman,” she joked.

Amy, who became the first Welsh professional to join Strictly in 2017, added however that it is the celebs that you initially underestimate that tend to go far in the competition.

“It’s always the ones that you that you don’t expect, like Chris Ramsey,” she said. “The improvement from week one to making it all the way to the semi finals, it’s those surprise celebs that I love.”

Comedian Chris Ramsey competed on the show last year with professional Karen Hauer, finishing in fourth place.

Amy, who came in second place with presenter and actor Karim Zeroual last series, said: “All I would say is whoever I get, I’ll make sure they get lots of fun and they just love the experience.”

Amy is currently presenting her own show for Hello magazine on Instagram – Amy’s Cha Cha Chat – which will see the professional interview a variety of famous faces every Monday. Her first guest will be her Strictly colleague and bridesmaid Dianne Buswell.

“I’ll be catching up with her, finding out what her and Joe have been up to, and what they’ve been doing in lockdown,” Amy said, “Dianne and I are both chatterboxes so good luck everybody.”

Cha Cha Chat with Amy airs on Hello! magazine’s Instagram at 4.30pm every Monday. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Wicks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
