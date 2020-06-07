Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn ‘in talks’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020

It’s that time of the year again where Strictly Come Dancing rumours are swirling around surrounding the all-important line-up.

While the list of contestants is being kept a secret for now, that hasn’t stopped speculation hitting fever pitch.

The latest name hitting headlines is former Coronation Street star, Katie McGlynn.

According to The Mirror, the Sinead Tinker actress is already “in talks” for a spot in the 2020 line-up.

An insider told the publication: “Katie has been in talks with Strictly and it’s looking positive.

“She’s cleared her diary for the end of the year and she’d love to do it.

“She’s shown her talent on the BBC’s Greatest Dancer for Sport Relief and would love to improve even further.”

The newspaper adds how she has a huge fan base from her days as Sinead on Corrie so would be a big signing for the show.

She wouldn’t be the only soap star to sign up to the show, according to Strictly Come Dancing rumours.

Michelle Keegan is almost always tipped for a slot in the line-up and according to The Sun, bosses are “desperate” to sign her up.

“They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it. In terms of timing this is a great moment for Michelle to do it,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire told RadioTimes.com he would be well up for the challenge.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are said to be doing everything to ensure the series goes ahead this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

They are said to be looking at methods to ensure government social distancing guidelines are adhered to, but Strictly could look a little different this year.

