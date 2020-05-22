Viewers back drastic Strictly Come Dancing changes to 2020 series

There’s one question on all of our lips: will Strictly Come Dancing go ahead this year?

And if it does make it to our screens in 2020, what will Strictly 2020 look like? Surely you couldn’t have a couple getting up close and personal beneath the glitterballs if the rest of us are staying two metres away from each other?

The BBC has thrown its full commitment behind its top entertainment series and says it is “doing all it can” to bring Strictly to our screens this autumn, one way or another. But would the audience rather have a slimmed-down, socially distanced version of the show, or wait until next year for a bumper edition?

Well, we decided to ask you how you felt about this one. In a poll conducted right here on RadioTimes.com, we posed the simple question: “Should Strictly be cancelled if it can’t go ahead as normal: With rumours circulating about how Strictly will be adapted to fit social distancing guidelines, is it worth having a compromised series?”

You voted and the result was clear: 59% of you said yes.

So even if it takes place without an audience, with pre-recorded music instead of Dave Arch’s live orchestra, or with the judges zooming in their scores from home, the majority of you would like to see Strictly back on TV this autumn.

41% of you said that if the show can’t go ahead as usual you think it should be cancelled for this year.

Thanks for your votes, let’s see if the BBC can make our wish come true…

We’re all hoping Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September.

